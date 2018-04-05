Steve Martin And Martin Short Prove They’re Best Friends

Last night, Jimmy Fallon put two out of the Three Amigos to the test. Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to plug their new Netflix special, and ended up playing the Best Friends’ Challenge. It’s the late night show’s version of The Newlywed Game, but for best friends. The results aren’t half as surprising as the Barry Manilow story they end up telling. And in the end, these two manage to make even tearing out their notebook pages funny, and that’s the kind of showmanship that makes them legends. Oh, and yes, they really are best friends.