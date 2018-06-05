SNL Reunites Stormy Daniels and Trump, Sorta

"Call up Stormy Daniels and fix this once and for all.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/k56rfAaPNw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

SNL’s cold open was even more star studded than usual this week. Ben Stiller returned to play the hapless Michael Cohen, Alec Baldwin provided his Donald Trump impression, and there was even a surprise appearance by Stormy Daniels as herself. While Trump pleads with her to reconcile, reminding her that they’ll “always have Shark Week,” Stormy declines, warning him that “A storm’s a-comin baby.” (Saying that has got to be the reason she picked that name, right? It’s all been leading up to this?) In another fun twist, Martin Short made an appearance screaming “rape” as Dr. Harold Bornstein, who actually did that.