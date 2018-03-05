Photo-Illustration: Maya Robinson/Vulture

Summertime and the living is — well, not easy, but at least movie theaters are air-conditioned. From intergalactic bad boys to Silver Lake–set neo-noirs, Vulture has the rundown on all the season’s most-anticipated blockbusters and indies: Sundance’s horror breakout Hereditary kicks off a summer full of of heists (Ocean’s 8), middle-school ennui (Eighth Grade), and a Spike Lee-Jordan Peele collab (BlacKkKlansman). King of summer Timothée Chalamet returns with another summertime-set coming-of-age movie, Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon are back with Solo: A Star Wars Story, and finally, we’re getting an Incredibles sequel. Here’s what should be on your radar:

Hereditary (June 8)

This year’s big horror hit out of Sundance is earning rave reviews for star Toni Collette, and a chorus of “That movie messed me up bad!” from people who’ve seen it traveling through the festival scene. The first feature from writer-director Ari Aster begins with a family mourning the loss of a grandmother. Or in the case of Collette (playing Annie Graham), her mother, with whom she had a, well, very complex relationship. But after Grandma Graham’s death, the family plunges into madness as secrets from the past start to surface and threaten to rip them apart. Also, people start hallucinating and someone is fully lit on fire in the trailer. So, get ready for that.

Ocean’s 8 (June 8)

Bullock. Blanchett. Hathaway. Kaling. Paulson. Bonham Carter. Awkwafina. And Rihanna. Extremely Emma Watson in The Bling Ring voice: They wanna rob. The Oceans movies mix glamour with misbehavior, and in the Gary Ross–directed spinoff, the women are crashing the Met Gala to snatch some jewels. Imagine being disrespectful enough to make us wait for these blessings: Cate Blanchett’s choppy bangs, hacker genius Rihanna, the cameos! Plus, you know, come on — you’ve seen the coats.

Incredibles 2 (June 15)

The last time we saw the Incredibles, Sex and the City was ending. Entourage was beginning. Gwyneth Paltrow gave birth to Apple. Jack Jack couldn’t even put sentences together! (They grow up so fast!) This long-overdue sequel adds Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini to the Incredibles’ stacked roster. The best thing about the Incredibles — aside from “Honey! Where’s my supersuit” — was how deftly it weaved the superhuman stunts of any action film with observations on the mundanity of family life and living in the suburbs. Now, there’s a wrinkle in that narrative: Newly popular, the supers are coming out of a life in the shadows, and Elastigirl stars in a campaign for superheros to not have normal identities.

Under the Silver Lake (June 22)

For his first follow-up to It Follows, writer and director David Robert Mitchell is going neo-noir. Andrew Garfield is Sam, a man with not much going on, until he meets the beguiling Sarah when she’s swimming in his apartment building’s pool one night. Shortly after their meet-cute, however, Sarah vanishes, and in trying to solve her disappearance, Sam gets wrapped up in a criminal mystery that puts him in the path of “dog killers, aspiring actors, glitter-pop groups, nightlife personalities, It girls, memorabilia hoarders, masked seductresses,” to name only a few. Sounds like just another night on the town in Los Angeles!

Sorry to Bother You (July 6)

Vulture’s Emily Yoshida dubbed Sorry to Bother You, the feature film debut of musician and writer-director Boots Riley, “the punk film 2018 deserves.” There’s also a scene that includes “screaming, chimeric horse-men with gigantic swinging cocks.” But what is it actually about? Lakeith Stanfield plays Cassius Green, a man living in his uncle’s garage who suddenly becomes a star employee at his telemarketing job once he discovers his “white voice” (dubbed in by David Cross), and becomes a sales machine. But, surprise! It turns out the company he works for is “an indentured-slave-labor manufacturing firm disguised as a ‘disruptive’ lifestyle colony” run by Armie Hammer’s “coke-hoovering CEO.” There’s so much more going on in this movie (including Tessa Thompson and Steven Yeun), and it all has to be seen to be believed.

Eighth Grade (July 13)

Was there any experience quite as traumatic as being unpopular between the ages of 11 and 13? Bo Burnham’s directorial breakout follows Kayla (Elsie Fisher) as she navigates her reputation as the class’s quietest student — and how badly she wants to feel normal and blend in with the cliques of her middle school suburb. Burnham’s movie earned high marks from critics when it debuted at Sundance for the empathy and honesty it brings to one young girls experience with bullying, first crushes, and after-school hangs. Go ahead and send your parents an alert: You’ll be calling them after this one, too.

Hot Summer Nights (July 27)

Will Timothée Chalamet ever have a normal, quiet summer of summer reading and enduring awkward small talk with friends of his parents at Fourth of July barbecues? Hot Summer Nights continues the actor’s string of sweaty coming-of-age stories: Daniel is wasting away spending the summer in Cape Cod until a business opportunity to sell weed presents itself. Daniel falls in love, gets in over his head, and also parties a lot. Elijah Bynum directs the 1991-set story, from his own script (which made the 2013 Black List).

Mission Impossible — Fallout (July 27)

In MI:6, Tom Cruise is joined by MI newcomers Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Wes Bentley. Perhaps the franchise’s sixth (!!!) installment will be Tom Cruise’s comeback movie. Or maybe it will go down as source of the ultimate Hollywood studio flex: Paramount wouldn’t let Henry Cavill shave his MI:6 mustache for the Justice League reshoots, which left some of his Superman scenes, uh, troubled.

BlacKkKlansman (August 10)

BlacKkKlansman is the next film from Spike Lee, and it tells the story of Ron Stallworth (played by John David Washington), an African-American member of the Colorado Springs Police Department who infiltrated the KKK in the 1970s, and so effectively tricked the racist crusaders that he ascended the organization’s ranks and was eventually asked to head up a chapter of the group. This happened in a period when the Colorado Springs members were working to consolidate power in that community. Adam Driver plays Stallworth’s partner, Flip, who essentially served as the face of Stallworth when he had to meet in person with the KKK, since Stallworth only communicated with other Klansman over the phone. It’s being presided over by Jordan Peele’s banner MonkeyPaw and Jason Blum, who both serve as producers.

Crazy Rich Asians (August 17)

The cast of Crazy Rich Asians is crazy talented (and also crazy attractive), and the movie’s debut trailer is crazy good, so naturally, we are crazy excited for this adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s novel of the same name. Directed by Jon M. Chu, it stars Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, a woman who falls for the dashing Nick Young (played by newcomer Henry Golding), a man she has no idea is the favorite son of an obscenely rich family in Singapore, where he is also one of the country’s most coveted bachelors. Even more daunting than entering a world of extravagant privilege, though, will be trying to win over his mother, Eleanor, regally embodied here by Michelle Yeoh.

June 1

Action Point

Adrift

All Summers End

A Kid Like Jake

American Animals

Best Friends Volume 2

Rodin

Upgrade

November 13 (Netflix)

June 8

211

Alex Strangelove (Netflix)

The Quest of Alain Ducasse

Oceans 8

En El Septimo Dia

Hereditary

Hotel Artemis

Heart Beats Loud

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Nancy

Zoo

June 13

Half The Picture

June 15

Westwood

Gotti

Tag

Eating Animals

The Year of Spectacular Men

Superfly

Loving Pablo

Set It Up (Netflix)

The Incredibles 2

June 22

Under the Silver Lake

The Catcher Was a Spy

The King

Boundaries

Damsel

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

June 29

Custody

Hover

Sicario 2: Soldado

Uncle Drew

Three Identical Strangers

The Hustle

Leave No Trace

Woman Walks Ahead

July 4

The First PUrge

Nico, 1988

July 6

Sorry To Bother You

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (Netflix)

Under The Tree

Whitney

Ant-Man and the Wasp

July 13

Eighth Grade

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot

Hotel Transylvania 3

Skyscraper

Puzzle

McQueen

July 20

Mama Mia: Here We Go Again!

Generation Wealth

The Equalizer 2

Blindspotting

Occupation

July 27

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies

Scotty and The Secret History of Hollywood

Mission Impossible: Fallout

Hot Summer Nights [DirecTV release]

August 3

Disney’s Christopher Robin

The Darkest Minds

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Searching

Summer of ’84

The Wife

Mile 22

August 10

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

A.X.L.

Big Kill

Dog Days

BlacKkKlansman

A Prayer Before Dawn

The Meg

Madeline’s Madeline

Skate Kitchen

August 17

Memoir of War

Three Seconds

Juliet, Naked

Alpha

Down a Dark Hall

Crazy Rich Asians

The Happytime Murders

Captive State

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

August 24

Slenderman

The Bookshop

Replicas

Papillon

August 31

Reprisal

Boarding School

Kin

The Little Stranger