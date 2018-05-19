Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

The Crimetown Creators Reveal New Podcast on the RFK Tapes

The new series will cover the infamous assassination of Robert F. Kennedy and the conspiracy theories that surrounded it.

19 mins ago

Maggie Gyllenhaal Is Getting Tired Of The Sex Scenes In The Deuce

Candy’s frustration with her line of work is very real for Gyllenhaal.

6:23 p.m.

GLOW Filmed Its KKK Wrestling Match the Day After Trump Was Elected

“I think all of us being there, being around each other as we filmed this crazy scene it helped,” GLOW’s other co-creator Liz Flahive added

6:03 p.m.

James Carville/Mary Matalin Film in Works from Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard

The famed political couple might get the Hollywood treatment.

5:16 p.m.

RuPaul Somehow Finds the Time To Watch Every Single Drag Race Audition Video

“He sees them all as they come through and there’s levels of who makes it through to the next round, but he looks at all of them.”

5:07 p.m.

Luc Besson Has Been Accused of Rape

The director and screenwriter is being investigated by the French authorities, following a complaint by an unnamed 27-year old actress.

5:06 p.m.

Dietland’s Marti Noxon Looks Back on Backing Up Matthew Weiner Harassment Claim

“People don’t want to believe this stuff about people they like.”

4:54 p.m.

Reggie Lucas, Producer for Madonna and Guitarist for Miles Davis, Dead at 65

Lucas produced the majority of Madonna’s debut album, and played in Miles Davis’s band.

4:48 p.m.

Sweetbitter Will Explore the Experience of Undocumented Restaurant Workers

“We wanted to show New York as it really is and not a romanticized version,” Stephanie Danler told the crowd at Vulture Festival.

4:34 p.m.

Michelle Visage Hears ‘Miss Vanjie’ Everywhere She Goes

She even the plugged her ears as the entire Vulture Festival audience recited “Misssss Vaaaanjie” together in a spiritual chant.

4:18 p.m.

Watch Lea DeLaria Give a Fisting Tutorial at Vulture Festival

“Can I have a volunteer?”

4:14 p.m.

Jennifer Egan Is Working On a ‘Companion’ to Visit From the Goon Squad

“I have a lot of first-draft material,” Egan told the crowd at Vulture Festival.

3:18 p.m.

Cate Blanchett’s Cannes Jury Awards Shoplifters, Spike Lee

Here’s the full list of winners.

2:48 p.m.

Watch Taylor Swift Bring Out Shawn Mendes at the Rose Bowl

The two covered Shawn Mendes’s hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” together.

2:39 p.m.

At Cannes, Asia Argento Makes a Scalding Speech About Harvey Weinstein

She appeared at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, and did not hold back.

1:59 p.m.

The Bold Type’s Finale Could Have Gone Way Differently

At the Vulture Festival in New York, the cast reveals the other endings they shot for the season finale.

12:57 p.m.

Five More Men Accuse James Levine of Sexual Misconduct

According to a new filing by the Metropolitan Opera, the former conductor has been accused of sexual misconduct spanning 20 years.

11:56 a.m.

Watch Sterling K. Brown Twerk During a Dance Battle With Brian Tyree Henry

Shake it off!

11:25 a.m.

The Latest Whitney Houston Documentary Fixates More on Her Death Than Her Life

Kevin Macdonald’s film attempts to deconstruct Whitney Houston without ever really painting a compelling portrait of her.

10:48 a.m.

Meghan Markle’s Suits Castmates Attend the Royal Wedding

Featuring an appearance by Pretty Little Liars’s Troian Bellisario