Watch SZA and Donald Glover Cuddle Among Flowers in Her New ‘Garden’ Music Video

Rihanna has declared that this will be the summer of “more is more,” and SZA is behaving accordingly. In the new video for “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” (Ctrl’s best song, according to this Vulture) SZA is jumping around on the beach, playing in a stream, getting up close and personal with a very moisturized Donald Glover. Directed by Karena Evans (“God’s Plan,” “Nice for What”), the video has lush, colorful, resplendent visuals: “Ground me when I’m tumblin’, spiralin’, plummetin’ down to Earth,” SZA sings, and the fecund greenery is doing just that. Has a song about sensitivity and love in spite of insecurity ever had such a soft glow?

At the end, SZA’s mom Audrey Rowe makes a glorious appearance. “My mom has spent her whole life living in openness and acceptance and I really never understood,” the musician told Vulture when her album debuted. With this “Garden” visual, Solána is ready to open her heart up.