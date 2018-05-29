SZA May Have Permanent Vocal-Cord Damage

Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

A few days ago, SZA had to take time off from the TDE tour due to swollen vocal cords. And now, according to her posts on Twitter, her health issues might be more severe than previously thought. Last week, when TDE announced she would miss an indefinite number of tour dates, the singer posted the announcement on Instagram with the caption, “For anyone who hasn’t seen this . I’ve been touring for 11 months. This didn’t happen overnight . Ive been troubleshooting for a while now and Usually steroids and pushing through help. They don’t this time . I’m not sick my voice just won’t fucking work😔 🤷🏾‍♀️. If I don’t pause now I’ll be forced to pause permanently . I’m genuinely sorry for every face,voice ,and energy field I won’t be touching ! I’m literally taking as many steroids as I can to speed this up!! Its a waiting game and super weird to be blamed for stuff outta my control but I get it ! again .. I’m sorry..I’ll be right back . Pray for me or don’t . Preciate u either way ❤️-S”

But tonight the singer announced, in a series of Tweets she has since deleted, that her voice may be permanently damaged. In the first tweet the singer writes, “My voice is permanently injured . Great !!!!!!!!!!!!! YAYYYYYUUYH!!!!!!!!’n”, she then follows up with a tweet that references an exam that may have gone wrong, “Tonight was the test . That settles that.” And finally, the singer expressed her disappointment at the situation, and requested space, “I jus wanna be left alone my priorities are fucked up . They been fucked up . I need space goodbye .” Shortly thereafter the singer deleted all the tweets.