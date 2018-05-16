Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

A Beginner’s Guide to New Queer Cinema

From Todd Haynes’s Poison to Marlon Riggs’s Tongues Untied.

22 mins ago

What’s Happening to ‘Queer’ Cinema in the LGBT Film Boom?

From Dallas Buyers Club to Battle of the Sexes to Love, Simon, there are more LGBT films than ever before. But is this progress?

27 mins ago

What Rachel Kushner Can’t Live Without

“I am never without this lipstick, in number 438 (“Suzanne”), both wearing it, and pocketing it, and that’s the honest-to-God truth.”

12:29 p.m.

T.I. Arrested for Drunkenly Trying to Enter His Home, As One Does

Who among us?

12:25 p.m.

Mindy Kaling and Riz Ahmed Want to Do a Ms. Marvel Movie

Given that Marvel Studios is looking to make one anyway, is it such a crazy idea?

11:13 a.m.

Chance the Film Critic Loves Holes, Accepted

Every so often, Chance the Rapper becomes Chance the Film Critic, tweeting lists of movies he likes and doesn’t like.

9:52 a.m.

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato’s New Duet Is a Battle of the Belters

Aguilera and Lovato have risked bursting vocal cords and popping neck veins to bring you “Fall in Line.”

9:46 a.m.

Thank Gotti for These Videos of John Travolta Dancing With 50 Cent at Cannes

Tuesday night at Cannes — it’s for the boys!

9:40 a.m.

CBS 2018 Fall Schedule: CBS Hopes You Still Like Murphy Brown and Magnum P.I.

CBS’s new schedule is heavy on shows you already know.

9:30 a.m.

Every Paul Schrader Movie, Ranked

Ahead of First Reformed, we evaluate Schrader’s filmography, from Dog Eat Dog to The Canyons.

9:28 a.m.

Deadpool Takes Over Colbert’s Monologue, and Yes, He Knows He’s on TV

He’s got digs about Trump and Ryan Reynolds.

9:28 a.m.

Robin Williams Broke Robert De Niro’s Nose and 9 More Stories from His Biography

Including a play with Steve Martin.

9:00 a.m.

Which Emo Zombie Movie Is Right for You?

A guide for channeling your ennui into thoughtful zombie dramas.

9:00 a.m.

Everything You Need to Know About the Pivotal Summit From The Americans

Wednesday’s “The Summit” takes place during Mikhail Gorbachev’s visit to the U.S. in December 1987.

9:00 a.m.

New Mission: Impossible — Fallout Trailer: Run, Tom Cruise, Run!

How many different ways can Tom Cruise fall out of the sky?

8:37 a.m.

Under the Silver Lake Is Loopy, Paranoid, and Extremely of Its Time

Andrew Garfield stars in the oddball L.A. mystery from It Follows director David Robert Mitchell.

1:00 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Rachel and Leah

Two weddings, zero happy occasions.

12:10 a.m.

Stan Lee Files $1 Billion Lawsuit Against POW! Entertainment

The comic book legend claims he was conned into selling the exclusive licensing rights to his name and likeness.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

Legion Recap: Walking on Eggshells

The second season’s expanded format is starting to wreak havoc with its storytelling.

Yesterday at 10:46 p.m.

Diane Keaton Tries to Get a Date With Bono on Ellen

She doesn’t care if U2 frontman “Mr. Bono” is married.