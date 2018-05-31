Taika Waititi’s Next Film Is a WWII Satire in Which He Plays Hitler

Taika Waititi’s next movie, Jojo Rabbit, has started filming, and the director shared a bit about what makes him so excited to get this World War II picture underway. “I’m stoked to begin shooting my anti-war satire,” Waititi said in a statement. “We’ve assembled an incredible cast and I couldn’t be more excited to finally ridicule Nazis and their beliefs. This film is going to piss off a lot of racists and that makes me very happy.” The story centers on a boy named Jojo who belongs to the Hitler Youth (Roman Griffin) and discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Jojo’s patriotism is tested and he must decide whether to rat her out protect her — a dilemma he faces with the help of his imaginary friend, Hitler (Waititi). Meaning, this is a perfectly standard Taika Waititi version of World War II history.