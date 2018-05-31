The Americans: In Memoriam

Although the FX drama The Americans has finally ended, Soviet spies Philip and Elizabeth Jennings don’t escape unscathed. Beyond the major tragedies they suffer in the series finale, both leave behind a long trail of death and destruction in their wake. Over six seasons, the Jennings committed dozens of horrific and violent murders — stabbings, shootings, and stranglings among them — and not always because their targets deserved such biblical punishment. Here, we look back on some of the lives lost throughout The Americans, from the lowly unnamed guards to the most beloved characters.