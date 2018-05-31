The Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen Apologizes for His Taste in Memes

Photo: Garrett Yrigoyen/Instagram

We’re only one episode in but a contestant on this season of The Bachelorette has already had to apologize for being problematic. Contestant Garrett Yrigoyen was called out on Twitter by former contestant Ashley Spivey for liking a number of memes on Instagram that criticized trans kids, liberal women, immigrants, Colin Kaepernick, David Hogg, and the state of California. So there was something for everyone to be upset by, and a big list of people for him to apologize to. But the hopeful romantic has issued a seemingly heartfelt apology, and the explanation that he didn’t know going on TV would make him famous.

On his Instagram, the reality tv contestant posted a statement which read:

“To those who I have hurt and offended:

This is all new to me. I went on the Bachelorette for the adventure and possibility of falling in love, not fame. I did not know what to expect once the show aired.

I am sorry to those who I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my “like” on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive. garrett_yrigs12 was my former Instagram handle and I decided to take it down and start fresh because I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated, and be a better version of myself. I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life.

I never realized the power behind a mindless double tap on Instagram and how it bears so much weight on people’s lives. I did not mean any harm by any of it. My Instagram “likes” were not a true reflection of me and my morals.

I am not the negative labels people are associating me with. For those who do know me, I am a sincere, genuine, loving, light-hearted, open-minded and non-judgemental individual. I like to make new friends with anyone I meet and want everyone to find their happiness. I love to laugh often and enjoy seeing others do the same. I hope that some day you can get to know the real me and the man that I am.

Let my mistakes be a lesson for those who mindlessly double tap images, memes, and videos on any social media content that could be many things including hurtful, degrading, and dehumanizing. I do not want my social media to define who I am, and I will take better care moving forward to support all walks of life. Again, I sincerely apologize and am sorry for any hurt, damage, or offense I may have caused.

-Garrett Yrigoyen

To paraphrase what it appears he’s trying to say here: “Whoops, sorry, I didn’t know you guys could see my Instagram likes.”