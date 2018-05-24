The Boba Fett Spinoff Is Happening

Photo: Lucas Films

His backpack’s got jets and now he’s about to get a whole movie of his very own. Boba Fett, the enigmatic and fearsome bounty hunter who has long served as a Star Wars fan favorite, will be the subject of a stand alone film written and directed by James Mangold, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, fans can trust that the character is in skilled hands. You might be familiar with Mangold’s previous work which includes 2013’s The Wolverine and 2001’s Kate & Leopold. And sure, he was also nominated for real-life Oscars for his writing on 2017’s Logan and 2005’s Walk The Line, but what matters here is this guy was a writer on Disney’s Oliver & Company so he is can be trusted to do whatever he wants forever now.