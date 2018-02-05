Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Archer Recap: Welcome to the Jungle

Who cares if Archer isn’t tunneling into its neuroses? Super-sized Komodo dragons are afoot!

9 mins ago

Billboard Charts Will Start Weighing Paid Streams More Than Free

Billboard is changing the way it calculates the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts.

10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Bendel Like Beckham

Sonja is really, really bad at expressing herself.

9:21 p.m.

The Catcher Was a Spy Trailer: Paul Rudd Slides Into Secret Service

The World War II drama also stars Jeff Daniels, Paul Giamatti, Guy Pearce, and Sienna Miller.

9:20 p.m.

Bill Cosby Erased From Television Academy’s Hall of Fame

The decision came after the sitcom star was convicted of sexual assault.

7:32 p.m.

Viacom Being Sued For Sexual Misconduct Of Two Former Executives

A Hollywood legacy child is seeking $100 million in damages from the company.

6:17 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: Like Father, Like Daughter

Black Hood! Election! Ghoulies! Mafia revenge plots!

6:05 p.m.

9 Best New Songs of the Week: Janelle Monáe, the Internet, Oneohtrix Point Never

Janelle Monáe wants to “screw” the world back together.

5:49 p.m.

What Is Missing From Rachel Kushner’s New ‘The Mars Room’? Besides Plot.

It’s fair to want more from a novel than the sensation of nodding your head in agreement.

4:55 p.m.

The Best Video Games of 2018 (So Far)

God of War, A Way Out, Celeste, Minit, and more.

4:28 p.m.

Gabriel Sherman Is Writing a Biopic About Trump’s New York Rise

Expect lots of Roy Cohn.

3:21 p.m.

Cobra Kai Is a Clever, Reverent Update to The Karate Kid

The new YouTube Red series will remind you of The Karate Kid, but it’s also an interesting look at nostalgia.

1:55 p.m.

From Face/Off to A Better Tomorrow: A John Woo Primer

In anticipation of Manhunt’s release, we review some of the Hong Kong filmmaker’s iconic work.

1:24 p.m.

Quiz: Can You Tell These Very Similar Disgraced-Man Comeback Stories Apart?

Who is “examining his blind spots,” and who is “testing the waters for a public comeback”?

1:18 p.m.

The 8 Best Jokes From John Mulaney’s Kid Gorgeous Special

“This is a horse … loose in a hospital.”

12:48 p.m.

Blumhouse’s Horror TV Show Will Scare You This October

Each episode will be feature-length, and arrive on Fridays.

12:11 p.m.

Lauryn Hill Snatched Back Custody Over ‘Ex-Factor’ With a Drake Cover

“See this is ‘Ex-Factor’/He took the sample.”

12:00 p.m.

Diane Lockhart and Her Withering Glares Will Return in The Good Fight Season 3

CBS All Access’s Good Wife spinoff is coming back.

11:55 a.m.

A Simple Favor Trailer: Anna Kendrick Tries to Figure Out Blake Lively

Premiering September 14.

11:36 a.m.

Cate Blanchett Says Harvey Weinstein Harassed Her

“I got a bad feeling from him.”