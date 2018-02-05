This summer on the big screen when Paul Rudd isn’t fighting super villains in Ant-Man and the Wasp, he’ll be working for the allies to defeat the germans in The Catcher Was a Spy. The indie historic film, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, is based on the real-life story of American spy Moe Berg. Berg was a player for the Red Sox with an impressive academic background. In addition to being a pro baseball player, he spoke seven languages, had degrees from Princeton and Columbia, and had a successful record in trivia quiz shows. He could not, however, shrink into a teeny tiny man with superhuman strength. During World War II he was recruited as an intelligence operative and later joined the CIA. The movie also stars Jeff Daniels, Paul Giamatti, Guy Pearce, and Sienna Miller. Its due to be released June 22.