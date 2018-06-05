The playoffs are upon us, and the Cleveland Cavaliers want to remind you that they are more than just one amazing player named LeBron James. Why, there’s also Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and the guy who had back spasms and, uh, maybe Dwayne Wade? Oh no, sorry, looks he’s gone. Unfortunately, the Donald Glover SNL sketch highlighting the many non-basketball-related things the other Cavs do to help was cut for time, but King James undoubtedly knows how much they contribute. So good luck this year, LeBron, and even more importantly, sorry.