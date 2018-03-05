The Crown Confirms Helena Bonham Carter as Margaret, Adds New Prime Minister

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

This is rounding out to be quite a lovely bunch of actors, innit? Netflix confirmed something today what was pretty much already known, which is that Helena Bonham Carter will be taking the royal reigns as Princess Margaret for seasons three and four of The Crown. “I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about — doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret,” Bonham Carter said in a statement. “The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter (than Vanessa).”

Netflix also announced that Jason Watkins will be portraying Prime Minister Harold Wilson in season three, pretty much securing his fate for an Emmy nomination and/or win if history were to repeat itself. Wilson served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for two periods — from 1964–1970 and again from 1974–1976. “So looking forward to bringing him to life,” Watkins said about Wilson, “through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically.” The second result you get when Googling his name is “Harold Wilson conspiracy theories,” so consider us very intrigued.

Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies will be leading The Crown for the next two seasons as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, respectively. We’ll have to wait until, groan, 2019 to see season three.