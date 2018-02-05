Photo: George Kraychyk/Hulu

Prepare to have your threshold for trauma tested once again: Hulu has renewed The Handmaid’s Tale for season three fresh off the start of its second season, currently airing on the streaming network. Ugh, seems like our poor June just can’t catch a break. Season two of the Margaret Atwood adaptation has so far branched out from the horrors of Gilead into the horrors of Boston as you formerly knew it, and also introduced us to the dreaded torture chamber that is the colonies, where our beloved Emmy-winning Alexis Bledel has been sentenced to slowly decay away. So, uh, what’s next, actual hell?