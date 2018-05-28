The Lonely Island Warmed Up for Clusterfest With a New Song

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/2016 Getty Images

While the rest of us were grilling hot dogs and sadly discovering our shorts no longer fit, one lucky crowd spent their Memorial Day weekend being treated to a rare live show performed by The Lonely Island. Canyon At The Rose in Pasedena hosted the Grammy-winning trio of SNL vets who billed the show as their “first ever warm up show for our first ever concert.” The group will be headlining at the comedy festival Clusterfest in San Fransisco later this week.

Lonely Island live was ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/lyfFDEgCKl — Becky Bennett (@thebeckybennett) May 28, 2018

Not only did the audience get to enjoy showing off that they know all the words to “I’m On A Boat,” they were also treated to the debut of some new work from the group, whose last album was 2013’s The Wack Album. The group revealed a new song where they play Jose Canseco, Mark McGwire, and Joe Montana. Check out the performance in the below clips:

Brand new The Lonely Island track! Jose Canseco and Mark Mcgwire came and performed in person!!! #theLonelyIsland @thelonelyisland pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/qZjylmFLgj — Sean PM / ヴィンセント・ダモン (@rockdekorose) May 28, 2018

Brand new The Lonely Island track! Now Joe Montana is in the house! #theLonelyIsland @thelonelyisland pt. 2 pic.twitter.com/jh9op3zk0r — Sean PM / ヴィンセント・ダモン (@rockdekorose) May 28, 2018