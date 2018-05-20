Just days after yet another mass shooting, the students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School show choir, who lived through the Parkland shooting, performed at the Billboard Music Awards as part of a special tribute. The choir joined Shawn Mendes and Khalid for their song “Youth,” which contains the especially relevant lyrics “Please don’t take my youth away.” Driving their message home, Khalid wore a shirt that read “Protect Our
Guns Children.” Their performance was introduced by Bebe Rexha, who pointed out the tragic irony that the students at Santa Fe had just recently marched for gun reform in solidarity with these same Parkland students on stage. Earlier in the night, host Kelly Clarkson told the crowd that moments of silence in these times are no longer acceptable.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS Choir Sang at the Billboard Music Awards
