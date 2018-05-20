Knock ‘em dead even more at the Gaslight, Midge, and kick your husband to the curb while you’re at it. Variety confirmed that Amazon renewed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a third season on the streaming service. The renewal dropped in a (suitably) funny fashion on Saturday evening, when Mrs. Maisel’s co-creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, teased the news while accepting a Peabody Award with the rest of the show’s creative team. “You’re going to give it to us because we’re bringing home the fancy thing, right?” Sherman-Palladino joked to Amazon executives. The renewal, marvelously, comes before the second season has even been released, which will likely come out sometime this fall. Seriously, we can hardly wait to multiply the coats and the music by three.