The New World Cup Song Is Here and So Is Will Smith

As is tradition, a new song from some of today’s hottest artists has been released to celebrate the impending World Cup. This year’s selection, ‘Live It Up’, is produced by Diplo and performed by Nicky Jam who entices listeners to, in fact, “live it up” by, we suppose, watching more soccer. He’s joined by featured vocalist Era Istrefi and Will Smith, because we are still technically in the Willenium after all. As a track it’s definitely worthy of your most vigorous spin class. And frankly, jamming out to this on Memorial Day is the closest we Americans can get to still feeling like, somehow, we get to be a part of the tournament this year. We don’t though. At all.