11 mins ago

Courtney Barnett Seeks Out Harsh Truths on Tell Me How You Really Feel

It’s a fitting document of these tumultuous times.

14 mins ago

Can You Guess How Donald Trump Rated His Daughter on the Hotness Scale?

Go ahead, try.

1:18 p.m.

Stephanie Beatriz’s Bisexual Awakening, Onscreen and Off

“The main thing for me was that Rosa said ‘bisexual,’ and that she said it so many times. She names her sexuality.”

1:00 p.m.

Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked

From The Phantom Menace to The Last Jedi.

12:54 p.m.

Deadpool Killed Baby Hitler in a Deleted Scene

The director explains why.

12:50 p.m.

Summer TV Preview: Younger, Pose, and More Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

From the silly to the spooky.

12:40 p.m.

The Obamas Will Produce Movies and Shows for Netflix

Welcome to Higher Ground Productions.

12:21 p.m.

How John Mulaney Became the Best Joke Writer of a Generation

After one bad night in New Jersey, John Mulaney got a piece of advice that completely changed how he did comedy.

12:09 p.m.

American Idol Recap: Please Start Believin’

You’ll never guess who came out on top unless you’ve been paying any attention at all.

11:26 a.m.

Jake Gyllenhaal Reportedly in Talks to Join Next Spider-Man Movie As Villain

But who is this “Mysterio”?

10:48 a.m.

Kelly Clarkson’s Best Moments From the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

From her Santa Fe speech to her covers medley to her fangirling.

10:40 a.m.

Cardi B Is a Widow Just As Fast As She’s a Bride in Her ‘Be Careful’ Video

If you plan to marry Cardi, have your will prepped.

10:11 a.m.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote Is Terry Gilliam’s Misogynistic Fun House

There’s a good idea for a film somewhere in Terry Gilliam’s long-gestating product.

9:33 a.m.

Introducing Vulture Comedy, Now Featuring Splitsider

Knock-knock. Who’s there? Vulture. Vulture who? Vulture Comedy. Vulture Comedy-right in!

9:09 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap: The Wig Party

We are STILL at the Fat Bird Resort.

9:00 a.m.

So You Want to Accuse Someone of Stealing Your Joke

In a business where you’re only as good as your material, joke theft is one of comedy’s high crimes. Just make sure the joke’s not on you.

8:44 a.m.

How 13 Reasons Why Handles the #MeToo Moment

It contains what could be interpreted as a Harvey Weinstein reference, though the episodes were reportedly written prior to his scandal.

8:00 a.m.

Bill Burr on the Value of Humiliation and Not Being Taken Too Seriously

“I’m literally doing a job that is the silliest job other than dressing up like a clown. Why would you put any weight to anything I’m saying?”

2:44 a.m.

New York Police Department Confirms Mario Batali Under Criminal Investigation

On Sunday’s 60 Minutes, an unnamed woman accused the disgraced celebrity chef of allegedly drugging and assaulting her in 2005.

12:09 a.m.

A$AP Rocky Announces His New Album Testing Is Finally Done

The wait is over and oh, well, also continues.