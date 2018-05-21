The Obamas Will Produce Movies and Shows for Netflix

Are you even ready to binge-watch with Michelle and Barack Obama? The former president and first lady have signed a multiyear agreement to produce films and series with Netflix, according to the streaming service. In March, it was rumored that Netflix was courting the Obamas, after the site inked deals with Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy. “The Obamas will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features,” according to a release from Netflix. “The Obamas have established Higher Ground Productions as the entity under which they will produce content for Netflix.” Here’s hoping for the Malia Obama short we pitched back in March, “Malia Bird.”