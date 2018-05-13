It’s commencement speech season once again and actor Matt Czuchry wants to be clear: he isn’t exactly sure why his alma mater, the College of Charleston, asked him to give this year’s address or receive an honorary doctorate. It isn’t because the Gilmore Girls actor has ever used his degree (he hasn’t), nor is it because his degree helped get him into law school (he claims to have “bombed” his LSAT and been forced to rethink his entire life). It did, however, give The Resident star the wherewithal to keep going during the tough times, like when he found himself sobbing to Dave Matthews Band’s “Lie in Our Graves” as he drove cross country alone to pursue an acting career. Honestly, it sort of seems like Matt Czuchry learned more from Dave Matthews Band than college. Either way, he tells the Class of 2018 exactly what a terrified young graduate wants to hear: just keep going and it will all pan out in the end. Then Matt Czuchry sings Hamilton’s “My Shot,” because people also are pretty much always up to hear that.