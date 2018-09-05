Nathan Fillion Is Trying His Best As a New Police Officer in The Rookie Teaser

Latest News from Vulture

2 seconds ago

The Making of Terry Gilliam’s Don Quixote Is Getting Another Documentary

The film’s production was first chronicled in Lost in La Mancha, and will be explored further in He Dreams of Giants.

15 mins ago

There Are Two Ways to Read Earn’s Choice in the Atlanta Finale

Is that ending triumphant or proof that Earn is still stuck?

1:12 p.m.

What Spotify Removing R. Kelly and XXXTentacion From Its Playlists Means

The streaming platform banned both artists from its playlists, but what does that mean for the music industry at large?

12:30 p.m.

Saoirse Ronan and Annette Bening Star in The Seagull Reaction GIFs You Need

A surprise offering from The Seagull is how eminently GIF-able this movie is.

12:30 p.m.

The Seagull Is a Platform for a Definitive Annette Bening Performance

Anton Chekhov’s Arkadina is one of literature’s most narcissistic mothers — which is saying something — and yet Bening makes her damnably human.

12:26 p.m.

The Secrets of Sauvage, the Most Sexually Frank Film at Cannes

“Nudity had to be normal.”

12:20 p.m.

Broadway’s Boys in the Band Is Hosting a Performance of Three Tall Women

We can’t wait for Glenda Jackson to meet Matt Bomer.

11:36 a.m.

Terminal Isn’t Stylish, It’s Style-Clotted

The Margot Robbie vehicle is a genre unto itself: Crayola noir.

10:57 a.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Finale Recap: Aight Then

Finally, we see everything from Earn’s perspective — and confront the question of whether he’s okay.

10:55 a.m.

Frightened Rabbit Front Man Scott Hutchinson Found Dead at 36

The indie rocker disappeared from Edinburgh Tuesday night.

10:52 a.m.

The Last Man on Earth Ended Perfectly, Even With a Cliffhanger

We’ll never know the fate of our main characters because there is no way for them to ever know their own fates.

10:47 a.m.

Cold War Is a Stunning Love Story

Pawel Pawlikowski’s follow up to the Oscar-winning Ida is a passionate heartbreaker told through music and across decades.

10:45 a.m.

Sheila Heti, Ben Lerner, Tao Lin: How ‘Auto’ Is ‘Autofiction’?

And what’s more important, the auto or the fiction?

10:18 a.m.

Revenge Inverts Its Titular Genre Without Transcending It

But Coralie Fargeat doesn’t linger on or eroticize the violence against her heroine — this isn’t torture porn.

10:16 a.m.

Why Is ‘Meghan’ Markle Using a Fake Name?

We investigate the future royal’s ultimate deception : Telling everyone her name is “Meghan.”

10:12 a.m.

How Did SpongeBob SquarePants Become the Most Meme-able TV Show?

The past year has gifted the internet with no less than five viral SpongeBob memes

10:00 a.m.

Charlie Puth Was Just Looking for Attention

“When I first came out on the scene, I had to artificially inflate my presence which was a bit off-putting I think.”

9:45 a.m.

‘This Is America’ Was Filmed Even More Recently Than You Think

Director Hiro Mirai talks about the video’s meaning.

9:44 a.m.

Rita Moreno Says Elvis Was Nowhere Near As Good As Marlon Brando in Bed

“That’s like comparing a 2-year-old and the king!”

9:33 a.m.

Patrick Melrose: This Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Brain on Drugs

I fully expect Cumberbatch will get an Emmy nomination for his performance here.