The What We Do In The Shadows Series Lands At FX

Word of a What We Do In The Shadows spinoff series has been floating around since 2016, and now, FX has announced they will officially get the show off the ground. The half-hour comedy series based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s mockumentary about the everyday lives of vampires in New Zealand now has a first-season order at the cable network, with 10 episodes slated to arrive in Spring of 2019. While the original film was set in Clement and Waititi’s native New Zealand, the show will move to New York City, and it will maintain the dysfunctional roommate dynamic by focusing on a trio of vampires who have lived together for centuries. Hopefully there will also be swearwolves — sorry, werewovles, in New York.