Thomas Sadoski Has Some Serious Words for Jessica Walter’s Co-Stars

Life in Pieces star Thomas Sadoski has taken to social media to express his support for Jessica Walter, while at the same time condemning the behavior of her Arrested Development co-stars. Jason Bateman, David Cross, and Tony Hale have all come under fire recently for appearing to excuse Jeffrey Tambor’s verbal harassment of Walters during filming. The stars have all since issued apologies. Sadoski recently worked with Walters on the upcoming film The Mimic and referred to her as a national treasure in an Instagram post.

The star wrote,“This is Jessica Walter. She is a national goddamned treasure. It was an honor and a privilege to work with her. I don’t give a fuck who you think you are or how good you think you are or how awesome you think your buddy/daddy is: screaming at someone isn’t “part of the business”. It’s bullshit. It’s unhinged bullshit behavior and it has NEVER been acceptable. It wasn’t cool in the 70’s or 80’s or whenthefuckever you “came up”. It was bullshit then, it is bullshit now. And excusing that kind of behavior is pathetic. Just pathetic. I worked in shitty greasy-spoon kitchens growing up: it wasn’t acceptable behavior THERE and most of us were on HEAVY DRUGS. It certainly isn’t acceptable for some man-baby millionaire to do on a cozy ass tv show set. And it is even less acceptable for his male cast-mates to excuse it away IN FRONT OF THE PERSON THAT IT HAPPENED TO….(wait for it)….WHILE SHE IS TRYING TO EXPLAIN HOW TRAUMATIZING THE EXPERIENCE WAS. What in the halfpenny fuck is happening?!”