Tina Fey Explains How She Turned Mean Girls Into a Musical

You may know her from TV, but as of this morning, Tina Fey is a Tony nominee for writing the book of the Mean Girls musical, and therefore a theater person. This Friday, Fey will appear on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, in which she explains to Letterman what exactly it means to write a book for a musical, and how she went about making sure the show appealed to people who had and hadn’t seen the movie. Turns out dads love Mean Girls, though probably not as much as they love Springsteen’s Broadway show.