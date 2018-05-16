Rebecca Ferguson was such a scene stealer as Ilsa Faust in Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation that she was recruited once more for what is surely the equally if not more impossible Fallout. M:I6 finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise, ageless as always), Benji (Simon Pegg), Luther (Ving Rhames), and the Impossible Mission Force team back in the saddle and trying to manage the — you got it — fallout from a job gone wrong in Berlin. Henry Cavill joins this chapter as August Walker, severely skewing the cast’s average muscle mass. Somehow, these movies get more insane-looking the older the stars get.