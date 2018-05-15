Tom Wolfe Has Died at 87

Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Trailblazing author and journalist Tom Wolfe, known for his impressionistic prose and dapper three-piece white suits, has died at age 87. Wolfe was a pioneer in the field of New Journalism and an essential contributor to the early iteration of New York Magazine. He was also the author of a series of generation-defining novels and works of nonfiction, including The Electric Kool-aid Acid Test, The Kandy-Kolored Tangerine-Flake Streamline Baby, The Right Stuff,and Bonfire of the Vanities. The author passed away at a Manhattan Hospital on Monday.

