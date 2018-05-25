Don’t Ask Tracy Morgan About Tiffany Haddish Blowing Up When Craft Services Is the Real Star
What began as an innocent question to Tracy Morgan about the ascent of Tiffany Haddish, Morgan’s co-star in The Last O.G., turned into a spicy monologue on holistic cast and crew appreciation — even craft services! Here’s how the tête-à-tête went down during Morgan’s recent visit to the Vulture Spot at Vulture Festival 2018.
