Tracy Morgan Wants You To Know He Loves You

Oprah told him not to talk about it, but Tracy Morgan wants people to know how a near-fatal car crash in 2014 changed him for the better. He also wants y’all to know that he loves you and there’s “not a motherfucking thing you can do about it.” Even the truck driver who caused the crash that killed his close friend and collaborator James McNair. “Y’all seen that fucking accident. Don’t play coy. Y’all seen it. I’m here talking to you now. With all my faculties, talking to you. There was no fucking way I was supposed to walk away from that,” Morgan said at Vulture Festival on Saturday. Morgan told writer Matt Zoller Seitz that he was talking to his wife, Megan Wollover, on FaceTime at the moment of impact. “I was gazing at my wife the other night, she was cooking. She turned around, she says, ‘What you looking at?’ I said, ‘My life, my future’.” He had to come back to his wife and his daughter who was two months old at the time. And to us, he says.

“I had to come back to y’all. I fought hard. I fought. All of us did. I went through hell. You’re going through hell right now? Go through hell. Just don’t come back with empty hands. I came back with a lot of love and forgiveness. The hardest part about my fucking accident was forgiving that fucking driver.”

It was a struggle, Morgan says, but there are a lot of people who are struggling – and that’s why he created his new series, The Last O.G. The series was recently renewed for a second season by TBS. “This is the comedic version of The Wire. And thanks to you it’s number one.”