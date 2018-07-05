Transparent Will End After Next Season

Photo: Jennifer Clasen/Amazon Prime Video

As many may have already guessed, Transparent will not go on for much longer after kicking out Jeffrey Tambor. In a profile of Tambor following his firing from the show in The Hollywood Reporter, creator Jill Soloway confirmed that the show’s upcoming fifth season, which is being reconceived after Tambor’s exit, will be its last. “Hopefully [the season] sets the Pfeffermans up with some sort of beautiful reclaiming,” Soloway said. “I think we’re going to get there with some time.” Soloway and the Transparent writers have not revealed how the show will approach Tambor’s departure, whether by killing his character Maura or recasting the role, though Tambor describes his firing in terms of death. He has been reading books about grieving, he says, and added that he is disappointed she won’t get to “find her significant other.”