Two Cops Scam the Klan in the First Trailer for Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman
Shortly after the film’s debut screening at the Cannes Film Festival, the first trailer for Spike Lee’s next joint has arrived. BlacKkKlansman stars John David Washington as Ron Stallworth, a cop who’s new to the force in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and who infiltrates the Klu Klux Klan by pretending to be white. Stallworth makes contact with Grand Wizard David Duke (Topher Grace) over the phone and markets himself as a white man driven to preserve the purity of the race. The two strike up a relationship, but how does he handle actual in-person meetings with his “fellow” Klansmen? His partner Flip (Adam Driver) attends face-to-face meetings, billing himself as Stallworth. The story is even based on true events, and you can see it in theaters starting August 10.
Watch Now
