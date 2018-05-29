Uma Thurman To Star in Netflix Series Chambers

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Uma Thurman has secured another TV gig. Deadline reports that Netflix has tapped the actress to star in Chambers, a previously ordered drama that focuses on a young woman whose life is saved by a heart transplant, but who then starts exhibiting some unsavory traits that belonged to her mysterious donor. Thurman will play the mother of the girl whose heart was used to save a life, and she strikes up a relationship with the recipient of her daughter’s vital organ — and also learns that her daughter might not actually be totally dead. So that’s a lot to unpack! The first season is slated for 10 episodes.