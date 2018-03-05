Drown your sorrows with some Peeno Noir. Deadline is reporting that Netflix’s delightfully zany comedy, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, will be ending with its upcoming fourth season. As a means of properly tying up loose ends, a movie will reportedly be written by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock that would effectively serve as the series finale. (Season four of the show will be split into two parts — the first, consisting of six episodes, will premiere on May 30. The second part, of seven episodes, has yet to get an airdate on Netflix.) We will blame Pizza Rat for this misfortune!