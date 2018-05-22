UnREAL Will Reportedly End With Season 4 on Hulu

Fresh off its season-three finale, UnREAL is reportedly gearing up for its end, but on a completely different network. According to The Hollywood Reporter, UnREAL’s previously ordered (and already filmed) fourth season will be its last, and will air first on Hulu before its original home on Lifetime. Hulu already has the streaming rights to the fictional behind-the-scenes Bachelor drama, and reportedly paid the show’s producers, A+E Studios, a “larger sum” to get the exclusive first rights to the final season. THR notes, however, that Lifetime did not drop the series and may still air the fourth season — which has been shortened to eight episodes. That premiere wouldn’t happen until 2019 and “well after” its debut on Hulu, though there’s a possibility it may not air on Lifetime at all. UnREAL’s showrunner recently told Vulture that season four will take on a Bachelor in Paradise-esque tone with Everlasting All Stars.