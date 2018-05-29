Roseanne called Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

Valerie Jarrett Says Roseanne’s Tweet Should Be a ‘Teaching Moment’

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet.”

“But honestly [Roseanne] got what she deserved,” tweeted Shonda Rhimes.

Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris, and More React to Roseanne Cancellation

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

1:41 p.m.

