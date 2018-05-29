.@ValerieJarrett responds to Roseanne Barr's tweet, saying Disney’s chairman called her before announcing that ABC was canceling the show: "This should be a teaching moment.” #EverydayRacism pic.twitter.com/b0EvA8WAeY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 29, 2018

Hours after Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet calling Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes, ABC canceled the comedian’s show. Just hours after the controversy, Jarrett was due on MSNBC’s “Everyday Racism” town hall. During the event, Jarrett had an opportunity to respond to the day’s news. “I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,” she said. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense.” In the statement announcing the show’s cancellation, president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey said, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.” Comedian Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on the series, exited the show earlier in the day after Barr’s tweet.