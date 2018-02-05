Viacom Being Sued for Sexual Misconduct of Two Former Executives

Photo: Paul Redmond/Getty Images

In a disturbing new lawsuit, two former entertainment-industry executives are being accused of sexual misconduct by a Hollywood legacy child. Rovier Carrington, the great grandson of Three Stooges actor Moe Howard, is alleging that he was raped by the now-deceased former head of Paramount, Brad Grey, and that he was sexually exploited by Brian Graden, a former executive at MTV, who promised career opportunities at the network in exchange for sex. In both cases, Carrington says his contact with the men resulted in him being blacklisted not only from Viacom, but from further opportunities in the entertainment industry overall. He reportedly refused to sign an NDA presented by Grey, but did sign one in exchange for work with Graden, and according to Variety, Carrington also claims that Graden stole ideas from him and based MTV properties off of them.

Both Paramount and MTV are owned by Viacom, and Carrington is seeking $100 million in damages from the company. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrington’s suit states that, “Viacom’s blacklisting of [Carrington] only ceased once [he] agreed to have sex with Graden, and obey him, for months, under his manipulation and control, until finally Graden directly called Sumner Redstone, and [Carrington] was purportedly removed from Viacom’s blacklist,” reads the complaint. “However, once a controversy arose between Graden and [Carrington], [he] was placed back on Viacom’s blacklist, and his ability to work within the entertainment industry was once again placed in peril. As demonstrated by the foregoing, Viacom fosters a corporate culture of systemic deviancy, that its executives, producers, and even chairman were aware of, and in some cases, actively participated in.”

Update: Graden’s attorney, Larry Stein, provided a statement to THR responding to Carrington’s lawsuit.