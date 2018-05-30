Vulture’s Showing a Bunch of Great Films in Bryant Park This Summer

Photo: Angelito Jusay/© Angelito Jusay Photography

Did you wake up in a cold sweat during the wee hours of the morning, wondering how you’ll see movies on the cheap this summer once MoviePass has folded? Well, good news (for New Yorkers, at least): Vulture is excited to announce that the team behind Bryant Park Movie Nights asked us to curate their 2018 series of free outdoor films, which runs for ten weeks beginning on June 18. And so we did!

Let’s hope the park’s grounds crew hasn’t skimped on its Scotts Turf Builder, because we assembled a lineup sure to put butts on blankets:

June 18: The Breakfast Club

June 25: The Philadelphia Story

July 2: A League of Their Own

July 9: Little Miss Sunshine

July 16: Fried Green Tomatoes

July 23: The Princess Bride

July 30: When Harry Met Sally…

August 6: The Wiz

August 13: Thelma and Louise

August 20: The Terminator

The lawn opens at 5 p.m. for picnicking or grass-napping or whatnot, with each week’s movie starting once the sun has set. (You’ll want to be there by 7:30 p.m. to be safe.) You can check the Movie Nights website for more details about the screenings, but highlights include:

Food vendors, coordinated by the Hester Street Fair , offering an array of tasty snacks and drinks!

Blankets available at the Bryant Park Shop on the Fountain Terrace!

Bags, briefcases, and backpacks subject to inspection!

Each film has captions!

We’re also planning Movie Night get togethers for Vulture Insiders, so stay tuned for more details. Are you not yet a member of our Insiders program, which offers special event access, giveaways, and opportunities to interact with Vulture staffers and fellow pop-culture obsessives? Why, there’s no better time to apply.