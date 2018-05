Latest News from Vulture

8:02 a.m.

The 100 TV Comedies Everyone Should Watch

From the classics to the total weirdos.

8:00 a.m.

The Stars of Vulture Festival Strike a Pose in Our Photo Studio

Eighty-one stars in moving portrait.

8:00 a.m.

Johnny Knoxville on His New Movie and Whether He’s Done His Last Stunt

“I love what I do, but at some point I’m not gonna be able to do it anymore,” he says. “When that time comes I want it to be my choice.”

2:23 a.m.

Richard Gere Is Coming to Television

It’s finally prestigious enough for him.

1:07 a.m.

Drew Barrymore Had Thoughts on Sarah Paulson’s Impression of Her

The problem with doing impressions of people on national TV is that they see them.

1:00 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Grand Opening

The resistance is finally on the rise.

12:03 a.m.

Philip Roth Has Died at 85

The Pulitzer Prize winning author leaves behind a prolific body of work.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

Legion Recap: Wandering the Desert

Can Legion hurry up and find Farouk’s body already?

Yesterday at 10:39 p.m.

Theater Review: A Well-Scrubbed Our Lady of 121st Street

Phylicia Rashad directs an actor-friendly production.

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

Liam Neeson Will Expand His Skills for Men in Black Spinoff

This is good news for anyone who has been taken by aliens.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: João Is the Absolute Worst

The seas are gray, the sky is angry, and two things are certain: Someone’s gonna bitch and someone’s gonna barf.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Roseanne Season Finale Is a Fairy Tale

With the most heavy-handed deus ex machina imaginable, Roseanne sidesteps the connection between politics and family.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

Roseanne Season-Finale Recap: When It Rains, It Pours

The Conner family finally catches a break.

Yesterday at 7:24 p.m.

Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter

Talk about getting into character.

Yesterday at 6:06 p.m.

Damon Lindelof Calls His Watchmen a ‘Remix’ and Compares It to the Bible

He says the graphic novel is his “Old Testament.”

Yesterday at 4:58 p.m.

In Unearthed Video, R. Kelly Boasts That It’s ‘Too Late’ to End His Career

In a newly surfaced Facebook Live video, R. Kelly dismisses the sexual-assault allegations against him.

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

A Quiet Place Has Made a Very Loud $300 Million Around the World

The little creature feature that could is a huge winner for Paramount.

Yesterday at 4:28 p.m.

The 5 Best Bits from Tig Notaro’s Special Happy to Be Here

“Oh, there she is. C’mon, let’s go Mitzy!”

Yesterday at 3:33 p.m.

Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds Are [Explosion!] Making a Giant Movie for Netflix

With Netflix’s biggest budget yet.

Yesterday at 3:13 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Finale Recap: Hasta la Pasta

Why didn’t Andy Cohen ask if “pasta” is a code word for cocaine?