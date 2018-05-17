Vulture Is on YouTube Now, Please Like and Subscribe

Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 9:54 p.m.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Did Not Know What a Droid Was When She Auditioned for Solo

The Solo: A Star Wars Story star basically blames Google for this one.

Yesterday at 7:36 p.m.

Melissa McCarthy Stars in the Not-Safe-for-Puppets Happytime Murders Trailer

Abandon all hope, ye who have any childhood attachment to puppets here.

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

Surprise! Book Club Isn’t a Nancy Meyers Movie

If it drinks white wine like a Nancy Meyers movie, it must be a Nancy Meyers movie, right?

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Cancels Premiere Event Due to Sante Fe Shooting

The first season left off with one student appearing to be plotting a mass school shooting.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

A Comprehensive Look at the Alcohol Consumed in Book Club

This may be the drunkest movie of all time.

Yesterday at 4:37 p.m.

A Christmas Prince Sequel Is Coming to Netflix’s Esteemed Film Catalogue

Bells are ringing because another royal wedding is coming.

Yesterday at 4:32 p.m.

Prepare to Be Blown Away by the Child Actors in the Heartbreaking Capharnaüm

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki’s tragic childhood tale is fabulous filmmaking, but a lot to endure.

Yesterday at 4:03 p.m.

Weddings, Ranked

Any questions?

Yesterday at 3:50 p.m.

You Can Stream These Vulture Festival Events Live

From our studio to your couch.

Yesterday at 3:28 p.m.

Being Woke Is Still Not a Genre of Music

But the Black Eyed Peas are sure trying to make it happen.

Yesterday at 2:40 p.m.

Check Out a New Trailer for Michelle Wolf’s Weekly Netflix Series The Break

“The point is, we’re all gonna die!”

Yesterday at 2:23 p.m.

Shock and Awe Trailer: Another Newspaper Movie

Starring Woody Harrelson and James Marsden, directed by Rob Reiner.

Yesterday at 2:19 p.m.

Not a Lot of Reasons to Watch 13 Reasons Why Season Two

The Hannah Baker story continues, whether it should or not.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Did You Catch These 3 Cameos in Deadpool 2?

One of them lasts about a millisecond.

Yesterday at 1:44 p.m.

Huma Bhabha’s New Installation at the Met Brings You Into the Realm of Gods

This is among the best Met roof sculpture installations since the program began in 1987.

Yesterday at 1:23 p.m.

On Chesil Beach Makes a Tasteless Whodunit Out of a Young Woman’s Sexuality

Saoirse Ronan stars in another Ian McEwan adaptation, but don’t hold your breath for another Atonement.

Yesterday at 1:16 p.m.

Revisiting the Strange Cinematic Debut of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine

In X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Deadpool made his cinematic debut — but looked and acted nothing like the Deadpool we know now.

Yesterday at 1:01 p.m.

Roseanne Co-Showrunner Whitney Cummings Is Leaving the Show

Bruce Helford will be the show’s sole showrunner going forward.

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

Did You Also Miss That Part of Florence’s Backstory in On Chesil Beach?

The movie spells out a key piece of information that was only hinted at in the novella.

Yesterday at 12:55 p.m.

Jennifer Aniston Is POTUS in New Netflix Movie; Tig Notaro Is Her First Lady

Hail to the moisturized chief!