Check Out a New Trailer for Michelle Wolf’s Weekly Netflix Series The Break

After stints as a writer on Late Night With Seth Meyers and correspondent on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Michelle Wolf is finally getting a late-night show of her own with The Break, and Netflix just released a brand-new trailer. Announced earlier this year, the weekly half-hour series is described by Wolf as “a break from the seriousness of late-night comedy,” and Dan Powell (Inside Amy Schumer) and Christine Nangle (The President Show) serve as showrunners, with Nangle also serving as head writer. Wolf teased in February that you can expect “the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV,” and judging by her performance at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, you can count on her keeping that promise. Check out the new trailer featuring Wolf and an appearance by her Late Night pal Amber Ruffin above, then catch the rest when The Break With Michelle Wolf makes its Netflix debut on Sunday, May 27.