Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani’s ‘What I Need’ Video Is Exactly What #20GayTeen Needs

You know how Thelma & Louise was always a film about how men are vile and women should just be with each other, but Hollywood wouldn’t let them be great until their dying breaths? Well, Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko felt! that! and are here to issue a corrective. In their new video for Kiyoko’s summer smash, “What I Need,” they’re also on the lam but not because they’ve committed any crime (though Kehlani’s aunt in the video sure does think being gay counts as one). They have a nice little girls’ trip to escape their hometown troubles, flirt, frolic, and get wasted. Now, naturally, a man attempts to spoil their respite, but it’s #20GayTeen and this road trip doesn’t end off a cliff, but rather meets its worthy climax on the side of the road. Queer cinema is saved!