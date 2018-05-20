No, her first name still ain’t baby. Miz Jackson gave her first television performance in nearly a decade at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, where she was the first black female recipient of the Icon Award. In a career retrospective narrated by Samuel L. Jackson that rolled before her performance, SLJ said of Janet’s legacy, “She is the celebration of everything female.” True to his word, Janet then strutted onto the stage to perform a cocksure three-song punch of “Nasty,” “If,” and “Throb.” She later gave a powerful acceptance speech voicing her support for the women of #MeToo.