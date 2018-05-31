The Peppermint Trailer Is Your Ticket to the Jennifer Garner Gun Show

By

As any self-respecting Alias fan knows, Jennifer Garner was built to be an action-movie heroine. She just needed the right project to bring her gifts to the big screen. Enter Taken director Pierre Morel. For Peppermint, the man who gave you Liam Neeson’s ass-kicking film is now serving you the gritty Garner revenge thriller she has long deserved. As Riley, Garner plays a woman out to avenge the murders of her husband and daughter at the hands of a drug cartel. It’s the five-year anniversary of their deaths, and since the courts couldn’t serve her justice, Riley has been immersing herself in the world of DIY assassin training — which clearly included a lot of arm days at the gym. Enjoy the gun show. It’s time for Atomic Jen.

Tags:

Watch Now

  1. The Americans: In Memoriam
  2. Here Are 11 Minutes of Unfiltered Tracy Morgan
  3. Tracy Morgan Has Equal Love for Tiffany Haddish and Craft Services
  4. Cameron Britton Thought About Killing His Mom While Filming Mindhunter
  5. How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World
  6. Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels
  7. Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’
  8. Rachel Bloom Gloriously Roasts Adam Pally for His Shorty Awards Performance
  9. 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
  10. Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
  11. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
Jennifer Garner Carries Big Guns in This Peppermint Trailer
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.