The Peppermint Trailer Is Your Ticket to the Jennifer Garner Gun Show

As any self-respecting Alias fan knows, Jennifer Garner was built to be an action-movie heroine. She just needed the right project to bring her gifts to the big screen. Enter Taken director Pierre Morel. For Peppermint, the man who gave you Liam Neeson’s ass-kicking film is now serving you the gritty Garner revenge thriller she has long deserved. As Riley, Garner plays a woman out to avenge the murders of her husband and daughter at the hands of a drug cartel. It’s the five-year anniversary of their deaths, and since the courts couldn’t serve her justice, Riley has been immersing herself in the world of DIY assassin training — which clearly included a lot of arm days at the gym. Enjoy the gun show. It’s time for Atomic Jen.