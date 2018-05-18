Steve Martin and Martin Short Celebrate Friendship in Trailer for An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Martin Short and Steve Martin are two American comedy icons, and they’re also longtime friends. So don’t you want to watch them banter with one another, exchange insults, and maybe do a zany dance routine together in a comedy special? Of course you do, and Netflix is providing us the chance with the upcoming special An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. It’s got Steven Martin playing the banjo, and Martin Short in a variety of costumes, and it starts streaming May 25.
Watch Now
- 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
- Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
- Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
- How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
- The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
- 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
- How to Protect Your Facebook Data
- Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
- 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
- 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
- Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate