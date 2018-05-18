Martin Short and Steve Martin are two American comedy icons, and they’re also longtime friends. So don’t you want to watch them banter with one another, exchange insults, and maybe do a zany dance routine together in a comedy special? Of course you do, and Netflix is providing us the chance with the upcoming special An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. It’s got Steven Martin playing the banjo, and Martin Short in a variety of costumes, and it starts streaming May 25.