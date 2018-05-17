Watch Rosa Fall Stupid Hard for Gina Rodriguez on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Everyone’s dreams, but specifically Rosa Diaz’s, are coming true on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Ahead of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s season finale (which could have been a series finale, if it hadn’t been saved by NBC after it was canceled by Fox), the show has released a sneak peek of Gina Rodriguez’s upcoming guest appearance. Rodriguez, as she herself suggested, is playing a love interest for Stephanie Beatriz’s Rosa, who recently came out as bisexual on the show. We hope their adorable flirtation helps dull the pain of the news that Jane the Virgin really is ending next season.