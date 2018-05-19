Watch Sterling K. Brown Twerk During a Dance Battle With Brian Tyree Henry

It looks like Sterling K. Brown can now add twerking to his growing resume. In his “Dance Battle” segment on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, Brown displayed some impressive gluteal coordination as he attempted to master the move “I lost control of my butt.” And though his fellow competitors, Fallon and Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, followed Brown’s performance with some strong choreography — for “I just watched This Is Us and now I’m at the club” and “Dad gets turnt,” respectively — Brown’s butt control (or lack thereof) clearly stole the show. Put this man in a music video!