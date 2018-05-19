Watch Taylor Swift Bring Out Shawn Mendes at the Rose Bowl

After leaving a series of clues (and eventually an announcement) on her Instagram stories this week, Taylor Swift brought out Adam Rippon’s Canadian crush, Shawn Mendes, as a surprise guest during her performance at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium last night. Swift introduced Mendes by covering the first verse of his top 10 song “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” (aka the bodega/supermarket/Uber ride soundtrack of summer 2017), before bringing him out to complete the track with her. This is not the first time the two have shared a stage – Mendes opened for Swift on her 1989 tour in 2015.
Swift has another show at the Rose Bowl tonight, followed by stops in Seattle, Denver, and Chicago in the coming weeks, so hopefully some more surprise guests will be revealed in the near future!