If we know anything about Sense8, its series finale will definitely have two things: scintillating action sequences, and tons of emotions. After Netflix canceled the show following season two’s cliffhanger ending, the streamer answered fan protests by green-lighting a single two-hour-long episode to wrap up the story. The “cluster” of mentally and emotionally connected sensates is officially eight people (Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith, and Toby Onwumere), but then again, isn’t humanity just one big cluster trying to do their best? The Sense8 finale hits Netflix on June 8.