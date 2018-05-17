This Trailer for Sense8’s Final Season Packs in a Lot of Feelings

By

If we know anything about Sense8, its series finale will definitely have two things: scintillating action sequences, and tons of emotions. After Netflix canceled the show following season two’s cliffhanger ending, the streamer answered fan protests by green-lighting a single two-hour-long episode to wrap up the story. The “cluster” of mentally and emotionally connected sensates is officially eight people (Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith, and Toby Onwumere), but then again, isn’t humanity just one big cluster trying to do their best? The Sense8 finale hits Netflix on June 8.

Watch Now

  1. 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
  2. Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
  3. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
  4. How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
  5. The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
  6. 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
  7. How to Protect Your Facebook Data
  8. Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
  9. 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
  10. 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
  11. Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
Sense8 Series Finale Trailer Packs in a Lot of Feelings
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.