The Staircase Trailer: We Found Your Summer True-Crime Obsession
In 2001, Michael Peterson called the police to report that his wife was dead after having fallen down the stairs in their home. He was eventually indicted for her murder, which is when filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade started filming the events for a docuseries that would become The Staircase, a Peabody Award–winning work that chronicled the legal battle all the way through Peterson’s eventual conviction. Although he was sentenced to life in prison, Peterson was released in 2011 and granted a new trial after it was discovered that a witness for the prosecution lied on the stand. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter (though he maintains his innocence) to stay out of jail. Now the story of The Staircase returns to Netflix with three new episodes from de Lestrade covering the events since his original conviction. Get caught up on the whole affair starting June 8.
Watch Now
